Ministry of Information, Eritrea


His Holiness Abune Qerlos 5th Patriarch of the Orthodox Tewahdo Church of Eritrea passed away on 2 December, at the age of 96.

Expressing deep sorrow for the passing away of His Holiness Abune Qerlos, the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Tewahdo Church of Eritrea said that the protocol regarding the funeral service will be announced in the coming days.

His Holiness Abune Qerlos was elected as the 5th Patriarch of the Orthodox Tewahdo Church of Eritrea on 13 May 2021.

