Ministry of Information, Eritrea


Eritrean professional cyclist Henok Mulubrhan, member of Kazakhstan’s Astana Team, won the third and final stage of the Tour de Kyushu held in Japan today.

The race covered 119.25 kilometers, and Henok completed it in 2 hours, 36 minutes, and 6 seconds.

Henok stood third in the second stage and first in the third stage, winning the Red Jersey with the total points he accumulated.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.