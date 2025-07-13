Eritrean professional cyclist Henok Mulubrhan, a member of the Astana Cycling Club and three-time African Cycling Champion, has won both the Yellow and Green Jerseys at the 24th edition of the Magnificent Qinghai 2025, currently being held in China.

In the race covering 1,323.7 km, Henok finished first in the 6th stage (232.7 km), second in the 5th stage, and third in the 7th stage. Henok also secured third place in the King of the Mountain classification.

In the competition, which featured 120 cyclists from 21 clubs, Eritrean professional cyclists Merhawi Kudus, Natnael Berhane, Even Yemane, Metkel Eyob, and Petros Mengis also participated, representing their respective clubs.

It is to be recalled that at the 23rd edition of the Magnificent Qinghai competition last year, Henok was the winner of the Green Jersey.