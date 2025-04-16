Hagaz School of Assistant Nurses graduated 122 students from its certificate program on 12 April. The students completed one and a half years of theoretical and practical training and are members of the 34th round of the national service.

Mr. Gebrebrhan Habtegergis, Director of the school, stated that the students successfully completed their practical training at hospitals and health facilities in Barentu, Dekemhare, Keren, and Mendefera. He encouraged the graduates to continue developing their professional skills in their respective workplaces.

Noting that the healthcare profession requires wisdom, ethics, and knowledge, Lt. Col. Araya Teklehaimanot, Head of Glas Military Hospital, urged the graduates to live up to the expectations of the people and Government that provided them the training opportunity.

A representative of the graduates expressed their readiness to serve the people with diligence and commitment.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu, Commander of the Popular Forces Command; Brig. Gen. Michael Hans, Chief of Staff of the Popular Forces Command; and Dr. Haile Mihtsun, Executive Director of Higher Education Institutions and Research.

Since its establishment in 2013, Hagaz School of Assistant Nurses has graduated a total of 436 students, including 188 females.