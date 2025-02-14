A photo exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the massacre committed by the Ethiopian colonial regimes in Asmara and its surrounding areas was officially opened today. The exhibition was inaugurated by Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region.

Staged in front of the Asmara Municipality office, the exhibition features 50 photographs, partial lists of the victims’ names, and documentary films highlighting the tragic event.

Mr. Ghidey Gebremicael, one of the exhibition’s coordinators, stated that the materials on display were sourced from the archives of the Eritrean Police.

In tribute to the victims of the massacre, Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the region, Mr. Yosuf Saiq, Head of PFDJ Organizational Affairs, and Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, Managing Director of the region, laid wreaths.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until Sunday, 16 February.