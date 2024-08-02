The 26th Eritrean community festival in the Scandinavian countries was enthusiastically conducted from 25 to 28 July under the theme “Peace Anchored on Resilience,” featuring various activities that depicted the noble Eritrean values.

The festival was attended by numerous nationals and friends of Eritrea from Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, England, and Switzerland. Biniam Girmay’s historic win of the Green Jersey at the Tour de France 2024 and the 50th anniversary of the Bologna festival have added color to the event.

Mr. Mohammed-Ali Mohammed-Seid, head of Public and Community Affairs, conducted a seminar for the participants, focusing on the current situation in the homeland as well as on the ongoing and future national development programs. He also called on nationals to strengthen their organizational capacity and contribution to national development.

Mr. Yemane Gebrekidan, head of Consular Affairs, also gave a briefing on the consular service provision and the guidelines that nationals should follow.

The festival was highlighted by performances from a cultural troupe from Eritrea and other Eritrean artists from European countries.