Eid Al-Adha Al-Mubarek, Heijira year 1445, was colorfully celebrated nationwide today.
A Salat sermon, presided over by Sheik Salim Ibrahim Al-Muktar, Mufti of Eritrea, was held at Bahti Meskerem Square. The event was attended by Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, members of the diplomatic community, and thousands of the faithful.
During the ceremony, Sheik Salim Ibrahim Al-Muktar gave an extensive briefing on the spiritual meaning of Eid Al-Adha and called on the faithful to extend a helping hand to the needy. Sheik Salim also wished a Happy Eid to the Eritrean people in general, and the faithful in particular, as well as to members of the Eritrean Defense Forces. He also wished peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.