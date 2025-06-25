Dekemhare Technical School today graduated 139 students, including 63 females, who completed two years of theoretical and practical training in auto mechanics, electricity, metal and woodwork, and construction.

Mr. Wuhab Mohammed-Ali, Director of the school, congratulated the students and urged them to further enhance their skills through practical experience in the workplace.

Mr. Tesfay Seium, Director General of Technical and Vocational Education at the Ministry of Education, emphasized the Government of Eritrea’s significant investment in education and called on the youth to take full advantage of these opportunities to improve their livelihoods and contribute to national development.

Mr. Yemane Abera, Administrator of Dekemhare Sub-zone, also congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to serve the country and people who provided them with educational opportunities.

Established in 1999, Dekemhare Technical School has so far graduated 3,433 students in diploma programs and 3,846 in certificate programs.

In a related development, the Indomaso Award was presented to 17 outstanding students in the Adi-Keih Sub-zone who scored 80 and above in the eighth-grade national examination. The awards were given during a graduation ceremony for 328 youths who completed vocational training programs ranging from one to four months.

The training covered areas including motor maintenance, plumbing, beauty salon services, and social science.