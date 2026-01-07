Cultural and arts competitions (Walta Award), organized by the Ministry of Defense and conducted over a period of about three months, enthusiastically concluded on 2 January at Cinema Roma here in Asmara.

The competition covered dance, music, songs, drama, comedy, directing, painting, and short stories, and was participated in by groups from the Eastern Command, Western Command, Naval Force, Rapid Deployment Command, Central Command, Popular Forces Command, 74th Mechanized, Sawa National Service Training Center, as well as the administrative staff in Beleza.

The Egri-Mekel cultural troupe of the Central Command emerged as the overall winner.

According to the Promotion and Information Unit of the Central Command, upon arrival in Dekemhare on 3 January, the Egri-Mekel cultural troupe was accorded a warm welcome.

Capt. Berhane Arefaine, head of the Promotion and Information Unit of the Command, said that the competition contributed to enabling participants to identify their talents. He also expressed hope that the competition will continue annually in earnest.

Brig. Gen. Tekle Kiflai, Commander of the Central Command, congratulated the members of the cultural troupe and expressed the readiness of the Command to provide all necessary support for the troupe’s development.