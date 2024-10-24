A call has been made for farmers to adopt improved crop seeds developed at agricultural research centers to boost their agricultural production. This call was made during an event organized at the Aklalat Agricultural Research Center in Golij, in connection with World Farmers Day. The event was attended by Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture.

Mr. Yohannes Yosief, acting head of the center, indicated that the center is engaged in research across various fields, including vegetable and fruit development, livestock resources, water and soil conservation, agronomy, natural resource preservation, and agricultural engineering. He urged farmers to use crop seeds that are compatible with their regions to enhance their agricultural output.

Mr. Tsegai Berhane, Director General of National Agricultural Research Centers, explained that the goal of agricultural research is to develop crop seeds that can resist drought, pests, and diseases, thereby enabling higher agricultural yields. He further noted that promising results have been achieved in the development of hybrid dairy cows to boost milk production, as well as in the introduction of modern water and soil conservation techniques and the production of various high-yield crop seeds.

Speaking at the event, Minister Arefaine Berhe emphasized that agricultural research is fundamental to successful farming. He called for ongoing meetings and consultations with farmers to promote the use of improved crop seeds and encouraged farmers to seek advice from agricultural experts.