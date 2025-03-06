Dr. Habte Hailemelekot, a maternity expert at the Southern Region Referral Hospital, has called for coordinated efforts—particularly from the public and members of the National Union of Eritrean Women—to eradicate harmful practices that negatively impact women’s health.

Dr. Habte made this appeal during a program organized by the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Southern Region a visit to fistula patients at the hospital in connection with International Women’s Day.

He stated that over the past 20 years, the hospital has treated approximately 1,500 fistula patients. He urged pregnant women to visit healthcare facilities regularly to monitor their condition and follow medical advice to prevent complications.

Ms. Tekea Tewoldemedhin, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the region, explained that the visit aimed to provide moral support to fistula patients undergoing treatment and to raise awareness about the consequences of harmful practices.

Mr. Hiskias Wuhbet, administrator of Mendefera sub-zone, expressed the commitment of the sub-zonal administration to actively participate in efforts to eliminate harmful practices affecting women’s health.