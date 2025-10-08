Awat and Freselam Elementary and Junior Schools in Asmara have provided awards to 418 outstanding students who scored high marks in the eighth-grade national examination for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Accordingly, Awat School has presented medals and certificates of recognition to 109 students who scored over 90 points and tablets to outstanding students who scored above 98 points.

Freselam School, on its part, has provided medals and certificates of recognition to 309 students as well as certificates and monetary awards to exemplary teachers.

According to reports presented by each school, compared to previous years, the number of students passing to the next level has increased from 87% to 95% in Awat School, and from 94.7% to 97% in Freselam School.

Noting that the success being registered in the Central Region is the result of the hard work of students, coupled with the strong support of parents and teachers, Mr. Belai Habtegabir, head of the education office in the region, called for sustained effort to achieve better outcomes.