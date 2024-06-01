The Ministry of Agriculture conducted an activity assessment meeting on 30 May in the port city of Assab. The meeting focused on the first quarter’s progress and the five-year strategic plan and was part of a series of similar meetings conducted across all regions since April 2024.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture; Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the Southern Red Sea Region; Brig. Gen. Abraham Andom, Commander of the Eastern Command; and the Chairman and members of the Regional Assembly, Administrators of sub-zones, heads of line ministries, and other officials were also present.

During the meeting, reports were presented that highlighted the key elements of the five-year strategic plan, including land development, natural resource management, crop and livestock development, integrated and sustainable agro-business, and human resources development.

Eng. Omar Mahmud, acting Director General of Agriculture and Land in the region, reported on infrastructure developments, noting that micro-dams had been constructed in Afambo and Debaisima, while another in Romoda, South Dankalia, is under construction. He also detailed the agricultural activities being conducted in the region, utilizing both rainfall and irrigation farming.

Participants engaged in extensive discussions on the reports presented and adopted several recommendations. These included providing support to irrigation farmers, strengthening forestry safety, and developing sweet potato farming, among others.

Speaking at the event, Minister Arefaine Berhe highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at increasing agricultural production. These initiatives include programs for exemplary farmers, small and integrated family agricultural programs, and small to medium agro-businesses, all of which are yielding encouraging results. Minister Arefaine called for reinforced efforts in developing household poultry farms, cultivating sweet potatoes, bee farming, and expanding date and other fruit farming. He urged all relevant institutions, agricultural experts, administrators, and the public to strengthen their participation in these efforts.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai emphasized the need to strengthen the information and data systems to align with the new strategic plan, ensure water supply, and develop human resources and research activities.