Milano branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women organized an activity assessment meeting and implementation of the charted-out development programs on 26 and 27 November.

At the meeting in which Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, and Mr. Teklesenbet Imam, head of Public and Community Affairs, took part over 50 executive members of the union branches from the Italian cities of Milano, Brescia, Palermo, Bologna, Pisa, Pistoia, Rome, Napoli, Bari, Teramo, Pescara, and Catania participated.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the reports presented by the heads of the union branches of the cities they represent.

Ambassador Fesehatsion Petros and Ms. Negisti Tsegai, chairperson of the union branch in Italy, gave seminars to participants on the objective situation in the homeland and on “Economic Management” respectively.

The participants also expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.