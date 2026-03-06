Reflecting a renewed drive for growth and upstream revitalization, Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Antonio Oburu Ondo, will deliver a keynote address at the Invest in African Energy Forum, scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, in Paris. Designed to connect African energy opportunities with institutional and private capital, the forum provides a strategic platform for governments to present bankable projects directly to global investors.

At the center of Equatorial Guinea’s investor outreach is EG Ronda 2026, an upcoming licensing round expected to offer 24 upstream blocks across offshore and onshore basins. First announced at African Energy Week, the round will run through late 2026 and features updated fiscal terms and a competitive open-door framework aimed at attracting both majors and independents. In preparation, the Ministry has advanced seismic data acquisition and reprocessing programs, strengthening the technical dataset available to bidders and materially reducing exploration risk.

Equatorial Guinea’s strategy extends beyond licensing. In early 2026, the government signed a reconnaissance license agreement with Eni to support renewed upstream evaluation and field revitalization efforts. At the same time, cross-border collaboration on the Yoyo-Yolanda gas fields continues to advance, with a recent unitization agreement between Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon paving the way for joint development. The move reinforces the country’s ambition to deepen regional integration, optimize shared resources and accelerate monetization through coordinated infrastructure planning.

Project-level momentum further supports this positioning. The Aseng Gas Project, backed by Chevron, represents an estimated $690 million investment aligned with Equatorial Guinea’s flagship Gas Mega Hub initiative – a multi-phase strategy to strengthen domestic processing capacity and position the country as a regional gas hub. National oil company GEPetrol recently increased its stake in Aseng to more than 32%, signaling deeper national participation alongside international operators and a clearer pathway to execution.

For capital providers focused on the Gulf of Guinea and broader African energy markets, Minister Ondo’s address in Paris will provide direct insight into fiscal reforms, licensing mechanics, partnership models and infrastructure expansion plans through 2026 and beyond. As global capital becomes more selective, IAE 2026 offers a critical space for engagement, due diligence and deal origination – helping convert announced opportunities into executed transactions.

About Invest in African Energy:

IAE 2026 (https://apo-opa.co/4b9Eang) is an exclusive forum designed to connect African energy markets with global investors, serving as a key platform for deal-making in the lead-up to African Energy Week. Scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, in Paris, the event will provide delegates with two days of in-depth engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or register as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com