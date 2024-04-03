After several years of preparation, negotiation, exchange and correspondence, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and the Sultanate of Oman have given the green light to their diplomatic relations. The signing of this declaration took place at the Permanent Mission of Oman before the United Nations, in New York City.

With special recognition and thanks to the President of the Republic, His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, the signing of the declarations in Spanish and Arabic on the establishment of full diplomatic relations between the two countries was described as a momentous step in the diplomatic journey of the two peoples and governments.

With the signatures of Anatolio Ndong Mba, Ambassador Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea before the United Nations, and Mohamed Al-Hassan, Ambassador Permanent Representative of the Sultanate of Oman before the UN, the process, finally completed after almost five years, constitutes a historic milestone for the foreign policy of these two countries at the bilateral and multilateral level within the context of the United Nations System.

“Today is a great day for me, signing on behalf of our peoples and governments, the establishment of diplomatic relations. We have a lot of respect and admiration for Equatorial Guinea, a country we want to be as close as possible to," said Mohamed Al-Hassan.

For his part, Anatolio Ndong Mba said he was particularly honoured that finally, after years of preparation and negotiation, "we have been able to conclude by signing this agreement.

We hope that, through signing, we can strengthen cooperation at the level of the two governments and at the level of the United Nations. We also hope that diplomatic meetings between the two administrations and in the respective capital cities will begin following this signing”.

Ndong Mba and Al-Hassan's signatures and handshake were the most significant moments during this symbolic ceremony.

On the same day, Anatolio Ndong Mba received, at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of Equatorial Guinea, a group of students from the University of Iona in New York, who came to meet the Ambassador, as they are preparing a presentation on the role of an Equatoguinean diplomat at the United Nations.

These students focused their attention on tourism, women's empowerment, child protection, disarmament, climate change and sustainable development in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. In order to avoid possible errors that could lead to misinformation, and to ensure that the above-mentioned intercollegiate presentations are in line with the true situation regarding the country, the session was arranged with Anatolio Ndong Mba.