The coordination and programming meeting served to organise and categorise the various papers already in the Senate's possession, with the aim of assigning them to the corresponding senatorial commissions for their treatment and study, within the dates set for carrying out the work.

Among the documents to be analysed under second reading is the decree adopting measures for the Protection of Minors in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, since our country has been a party to the International Convention on the Rights of the Child since 1993, which establishes that State members undertake to ensure the protection and care necessary for their well-being, taking into account the rights and duties of their parents, guardians or other persons responsible for them before the law, and the Senate Table therefore considers the study of this document to be of maximum importance.

Throughout this week, the Senate Table, chaired by Teresa Efua Asangono, the leader of the institution, will continue with meetings to reschedule the work programme of the Senate, to be implemented during the 2024 period of ordinary sessions, with the aim of classifying and categorising the various files to be assigned to the corresponding commissions for study, analysis and subsequent approval by the Senate Plenary, in the event of that being the decision of the highest body of the Upper Chamber.