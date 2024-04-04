First, the Prime Minister received the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Anna M. Pont, with whom she discussed the Government's priorities for the national education sector and the achievements of the United Nations System.

"We had a very fruitful conversation about the kind of support that is desired and current developments in inclusive education and digital education, which are two areas, in particular, where the UN is providing technical support in this country”.

The Head of Administrative Coordination then received for the first time the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Equatorial Guinea, Betty Pamela Wabunoha.

Based on the latest board meeting held by the National Centre for the Computerisation of Public Administration (CNIAGE), and as one of the institutions supporting the Government in digitalisation projects, such as the Ministry for Public Administration, Roka Botey requested them to support technical assistance for the computerisation of the public administration and to work with other ministerial departments to that end.

"It was an opportunity for UNDP to provide support for the sustainable development programme here in Equatorial Guinea. We also talked about various issues, specifically digitalisation, creating an environmental asset for faster support to excess public notices for Equatoguinean citizens, creating transparency and more facilitators for the process”.

This second audience came within the framework of the channelling through CNIAPGE of the digitisation projects drawn up by the Government to avoid duplication of costs, and to take advantage of the investment in all the infrastructure made during the first phase of the project, as the Government of Equatorial Guinea is continuing with its plan to digitise public administration.

The Prime Minister was accompanied in the audiences by the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Health and Social Welfare, in addition to the Minister General Secretary and some Director Generals from the Presidency of the Government.