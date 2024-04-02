Equatorial Guinea: Official Web Page of the Government


The manual covers what the District Council expects from the presidents of the grassroots cells and their responsibilities within their field of action, contemplating both the responsibilities of the president of the grassroots cells and those of the members of this political structure.

It also indicates the role of each member of the grassroots cell, whose instructions will be allocated by their presidents.

During the meeting, a period of 60 days was set for grassroots cell meetings, and another point raised was the low participation of cell members in party events.

