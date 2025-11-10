Enlit Africa and Water Security Africa are pleased to announce the official launch of the Call for Speakers for the 2026 edition, taking place from 19–21 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). This flagship event serves as the continent’s premier gathering point for thought leaders, technology providers, regulators, financiers and innovators across Africa’s energy and water value chains. Africa’s power and water sectors are undergoing profound transformation. From grid modernisation and storage integration to climate-resilient water infrastructure, the Enlit Africa 2026 conference will spotlight real-world progress and strategic direction.

The organising committee now invites professionals at the forefront of this transformation to share their insights, innovations and policy frameworks that are shaping sustainable, inclusive futures.

Speaker applications are open until 30 January 2026 and approvals will be processed in two tranches – 5 December 2025 and 4 February 2026.

Stages and hubs at Enlit Africa 2026

The 2026 programme will once again feature a multi-track agenda designed to reflect the integrated nature of Africa’s development imperatives. The Strategise Stage will focus on leadership, policy, regulation and climate finance. The Innovate Stage will showcase emerging technologies and operational excellence across the value chain, including smart grids, digitalisation, energy access and customer experience. The Renewable Energy&Storage Hub will dive into the utilisation of alternative energy sources, system integration, BESS deployment and energy equity.

In response to new sector reforms and market restructuring, along with an ongoing conversation around the financial viability of municipalities, the Municipal Forum will provide a platform for municipal leaders and city officials to consider these in the context of a holistic ecosystem. Meanwhile, Water Security Africa will bring together experts working on ESG-aligned governance, resilient water systems and cross-sector collaboration under the water-energy-food nexus. Specialised technical stages, such as the Power&Water Hubs, will provide in-depth technical discussions tailored for engineers, operators and planners.

The Project&Investment Network will highlight project pipelines, blended finance solutions, and public-private partnerships accelerating implementation across the continent. Part of the Level 2 experience, this is the newest opportunity to connect dealmakers, technology partners and investors, in deal rooms, masterclass sessions and country spotlights.

Why speak at Enlit Africa

Speaking at Enlit Africa positions individuals and their organisations at the centre of the conversation shaping Africa’s energy and water future. Presenters gain direct access to over 7,000 industry leaders, policymakers, and investors from more than 68 countries, creating opportunities for visibility, influence, and meaningful engagement with real project decision-makers.

Enlit Africa 2025, the most recent edition, featured over 260 speakers, $3 billion in project showcases, and launched pivotal platforms such as the Project&Investment Network, the Women in Energy Forum, and Water Security Africa. The 2026 edition promises to build on this momentum, continuing to challenge the status quo and inspire collective action.

To submit an abstract and contribute to this leading African dialogue, visit:

https://apo-opa.co/4oDPUUO

To explore insights from the previous edition, download the 2025 Post-Event Report:

https://apo-opa.co/3JCB9Cn

About the event organisers: VUKA Group

VUKA Group connects people and organisations to information and each other, across Africa’s energy, mining, infrastructure, mobility, green economy and technology sectors through innovative events, content, and strategic networking. By integrating industry introductions, curated events, and digital engagement, the group empowers businesses to navigate complex markets, forge valuable connections, and drive sustainable success.

Venture partners to The Global Trust Project, Founders of WomenIN empowerment platform and leaders of NPO, Go Green Africa. The VUKA Group’s diverse portfolio acts to contribute to its purpose of ‘Connecting Africa to the World’s Best, to Influence Sustainable Progress’

Discover more at WeAreVUKA.com