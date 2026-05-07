Enlit Africa 2026 returns to Cape Town with a focused opening sequence built for decision-makers who need practical clarity, not theory: an early-morning investment-led breakfast followed by two keynote anchors that tackle delivery realities in Africa’s power, energy and water systems.

Taking place on 19–21 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Enlit Africa convenes stakeholders from across the electricity value chain and the water ecosystem. The programme is anchored by the 2026 theme: Compounding impact: small changes, outsized outcomes – a deliberate focus on the operational decisions, governance shifts and financing mechanisms that translate intent into measurable system performance.

19 May: Project&Investment Network Business Breakfast (07:00–09:30)

The week starts with the Project&Investment Network Business Breakfast, featuring keynote commentary from Bruce Whitfield followed by a fireside chat between Bruce Whitfield and Goolam Ballim (Chief Economist and Head of Research, Standard Bank Group).

The breakfast is designed for participants focused on bankability, procurement confidence and the practical steps that move projects from intent to execution. It unpacks what financiers are actually pricing, what evidence strengthens confidence in delivery, which behaviours and signals measurably improve fundability and why Africa is more geopolitically relevant than ever before.

19 May: Keynote 1 – Africa in the AI Age (10:30–12:55)

The first keynote anchor, Africa in the AI Age, is hosted by Enkromelle Andrew (Master of Ceremonies) and opens with a welcome from Chanelle Hingston (Group Director, Power, Energy&Water, VUKA Group).

A ministerial address by the Honourable Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy is followed by a focus on digital power, storage and AI, with a keynote contribution from David Sun (Vice President and CEO of Electric Power Digitalisation Business, Huawei).

The keynote then moves into a panel discussion on the role of AI and digital technologies in Africa’s energy evolution, with panellists including Carol Koech (CEO, GEAPP). The morning concludes with an in-conversation session moderated by James Mackay (CEO, Energy Council of South Africa) with senior business leaders including Dan Marokane (Group Chief Executive, Eskom), and leaders in industry.

20 May: Keynote 2 – How coordinated energy and water planning could change African resilience (09:30–12:00)

The second keynote anchor turns to a reality shaping resilience across the continent: energy security and water security are increasingly inseparable but planning and funding remain fragmented.

Under the guidance of MC Enkromelle Andrew, the session includes a perspective on the water–energy nexus from Sabine Dall’Omo (CEO, Siemens South Africa which convenes a high-level panel on taking water–energy coordination beyond theory, with panellists including Darshana Myronidis (Global Group Director of Sustainability, Virgin Group), Deerosh Maharaj (Executive Head: Energy, Infrastructure&Mining, Standard Bank Business&Commercial Banking), Sabine Dall’Omo (CEO, Siemens South Africa), and JP van der Merwe (Chief Foreign Direct Investment Officer, Wesgro).

Across the Business Breakfast and both keynote anchors, Enlit Africa 2026 is designed to deliver high-signal discussions focused on delivery, governance and the actions that improve system outcomes at pace.

Enlit Africa, created by VUKA Group, will take place on 19–21 May 2026 at the CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa. The full programme and registration information are available at: www.Enlit-Africa.com

About Enlit Africa:

Enlit Africa convenes stakeholders across the power sector value chain to address the commercial and operational realities of delivery. The programme brings together leaders across finance, utilities, government, industry and technology to accelerate bankable investment, system readiness and measurable outcomes.

Enlit Africa is supported by leading industry sponsors already confirmed for 2026 including

- Huawei (Diamond Sponsor);

- ACTOM, Conlog, Eskom Rotek, Lucy Electric, Macrocomm, Ontec, Vodacom Business and Standard Bank (Platinum Sponsors);

- Allbro, Eskom, Department of Electricity and Energy, Landis + Gyr, Siemens and Steinmuller Africa (Gold Sponsors);

- ABB South Africa, Andritz Hydro GmbH, Australian Winders, CBi electric: African Cables, Doble Engineering, EBM, Enertech International, EWSETA, G3-Alliance, Hitachi Energy South Africa, Holley Technology, McWade, WEG Africa, Howden Africa, Nuriflex, Revive Electrical Transformers, Neelkanth, and NECSA (Silver Sponsors).

More information and ticket information can be found at www.Enlit-Africa.com

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations across Africa’s energy, mining, mobility, green economy, and retail sectors through events, content, and strategic networking. Venture partners to The Global Trust Project and leaders of NPO Go Green Africa. www.WeAreVUKA.com

