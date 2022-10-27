Having taken over as Chief Operating Officer of Natural Resources for oil and gas supermajor, Eni, in February this year, Guido Brusco will participate as a speaker at this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 Conference and Exhibition (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP), thus contributing to the event’s enabling environment for businesses to take part in Angola’s nascent oil and gas industry.

In addition to holding positions in the areas of production and operations in Italy, Egypt, and Kazakhstan, Brusco has significant experience in Angola, having been appointed as Eni’s Executive Vice President for sub-Saharan Africa in 2018 and the company’s Director of Upstream in 2020.

“We are extremely proud to announce Mr. Guido Brusco’s participation at this year’s AOG 2022 event,” stated Energy Capital&Power International Conference Director, Miguel Artacho, adding, “Eni’s exceptional work in Angola has seen the country’s oil and gas industry grow significantly, with the country having recently become the top oil producer on the continent, which is indicative of Eni’s commitment to Angola and the sub-Saharan African region as a whole.”

Angola’s oil and gas industry is governed by its national concessionaire, the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), which serves to handle licensing concessions and regulating policies related to the country’s upstream activities. In addition to its close ties with the ANPG, Eni has worked closely with Angola’s state-owned enterprise, Sonangol (https://bit.ly/3TF0fAn), having formed the joint venture, Solenova, which will deploy the development of renewable energy projects in the country.

Returning to Luanda for its third edition on 29-30 November and 1 December, AOG 2022 will be held under the auspices of Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, and in partnership with the ANPG, AIDAC, and the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/), serving as the premier platform to address the most pressing matters in the country’s energy market.

AOG 2022 will present a unique opportunity for stakeholders from every part of the energy value chain to participate in the country’s energy future, allowing participants to capitalize on new trade and investment opportunities across the Angolan energy space and ensuring that the country’s energy sector is inclusive and beneficial to all citizens.