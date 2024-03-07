As part of its Women in Energy series taking place this month, Energy Capital&Power (ECP) www.EnergyCapitalPower.com celebrates women in leadership positions within Africa’s energy and mining sectors. With Senegal, Uganda, Namibia and South Africa at the helm of female leaders within their respective ministries, these markets have attracted billions in foreign investment and are home to some of the most dynamic upstream developments on the continent.

Since her appointment in November 2020, Sophie Gladima, Minister of Petroleum and Energies of Senegal, has led the country through one of its most transformative periods, with first oil and gas expected this year from the highly-anticipated Sangomar Field Development and Grand Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project, respectively. Minister Gladima successfully advanced these projects – which total nearly $10 billion in foreign direct investment – in the face of COVID-19 and demands for cross-border cooperation with Mauritania, whose maritime border with Senegal houses the GTA LNG project.

Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development of Uganda, is another female minister leading frontier market developments since her appointment in June 2021. Targeting first oil output in 2025, Uganda has launched exploration drilling at its $10-billion Lake Albert Development, home to the TotalEnergies-operated Tilenga and CNOOC-operated Kingfisher fields. The country is also at the center of the planned East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which will transport Ugandan oil to the Port of Tanga in Tanzania and represents the single largest investment in either country to date.

Serving as Petroleum Commissioner of Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy since October 2015, Maggy Shino has played a pivotal role in securing upstream investment from leading IOCs, with TotalEnergies set to invest roughly $300 million in 2024 alone. With over 15 years in petroleum geological, geophysical and environmental management fields, Commissioner Shino has cemented Namibia’s status as a world-class frontier oil and gas market with strong on- and offshore prospectivity. Following five offshore hydrocarbon discoveries, Namibia is currently conducting further appraisal work – as well as new seismic and exploration activity in the Owambo, Kavango and Orange Basins – and is on the path to first oil production by 2030.

In neighboring South Africa, Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane, has been active in driving an exploration agenda. Utilizing South Africa’s Gas Master Plan, Dr. Nkabane has positioned natural gas as a means of improving energy security, reducing heavy-polluting fossil fuels and establishing domestic LNG production through recent discoveries like the 3.1-billion-cubic-feet Mpumalanga discovery. Under her leadership, South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources also implemented a school outreach program last month aimed at encouraging youth in STEM fields and developing a future workforce for the country’s mining and energy sectors.

