Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Ethiopia


The Embassy of Cuba in Ethiopia hosted the celebrations for Father's Day at its headquarters, together with Cubans residing in the country and friends of the Embassy of Venezuela.

In a small but emotional activity, the parents present were entertained, thanking them for their important role in the family. 

The activity was also conducive to the meeting of Cubans residing in the country, and the approach to our cultural traditions of commemorating such an important date.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Ethiopia.