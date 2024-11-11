Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain


The Embassy of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria in the Kingdom of Bahrain held a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the glorious Al-Fateh Revolution of November 1, 1954. The event was attended by the Minister of Health, Dr. Jaleela bint Al-Sayed Jawad Hassan, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Consular and Administrative Affairs, Dr. Isa bin Nasser Al-Naimi, and several heads of accredited diplomatic missions in Bahrain.

The Undersecretary expressed his heartfelt congratulations on this occasion, commending the distinguished ties that bind the two countries in various fields and the mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation in multiple areas.

