The Canadian Mining Games is an annual competition providing an opportunity for mining engineering students from across Canada to showcase their mining knowledge, problem-solving and adaptive capabilities through a variety of challenges.

“By sponsoring our team, Elephant Trade-Services DRC is playing a vital role in supporting the next generation of mining engineers while gaining exposure to Canada’s top talent in the field,” said team captain, Feroz Shah.

“Your support will help us continue our tradition of excellence and foster the development of future leaders in the mining industry,” he added.

Elephant Trade-Services DRC is currently developing a mining project in the Lualaba Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Canada-based Victoria Tshitende, who previously served at Elephant Trade’s headquarters in Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo, added her voice to the importance of the program: “These events expose students to various aspects of the mining industry while offering valuable networking opportunities with peers and professionals in a competitive and collaborative environment”.

Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, said the role of private sector companies in developing the next generation of leaders for Canada-Africa trade and investment is vital: “Thank you to the Tshitende family – of Elephant Trade Services DRC - for your role to this end, supporting the industry as a leading African company committed Canada and the DRC’s economic engagement. We are looking for welcoming members of the University of Toronto team to our Africa program during PDAC next week, which includes the Annual Mining Breakfast with MineAfrica – the largest Africa focused mining event in North America”.

Elephant Trade-Services DRC is the headline sponsor of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, which recently celebrated its 30th Anniversary accelerating trade and investment between Canada and African markets.