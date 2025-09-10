Egypt is accelerating the development of its phosphate and potash sectors (https://apo-opa.co/4phbL4U) to raise the mining sector’s contribution to GDP to 6% by 2030. Between July 2024 and April 2025, phosphate ore production increased to approximately 16 million tons, up from 11 million tons during the previous fiscal year. The surge aligns with Egypt’s goal to capitalize on growing global demand for fertilizers to strengthen foreign exchange earnings and domestic mineral beneficiation capacity.

The upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders – will showcase opportunities emerging within Egypt’s phosphate and potash value chains. The event will spotlight investments and partnerships aimed at unlocking these sectors' full potential.

In July 2025, Egypt’s Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority held discussions (https://apo-opa.co/3Va5MkQ) with Saudi-based Al-Haitham Mining Company to explore partnership expansion. The Saudi firm is looking to transition from being solely an exploration and production player to developing a local phosphoric acid plant as part of its regional growth ambitions.

Meanwhile, Egypt recently signed (https://apo-opa.co/4m6Jdby) a deal with China’s Asia Potash for joint cooperation in the exploration and assessment of phosphate ore reserves. The Chinese firm also committed to studying the feasibility of a new phosphate fertilizer plant in Egypt.

El Sewedy Capital investments company has also entered (https://apo-opa.co/4m4PMvf) into a partnership with the government for the exploration and production of phosphate ore in the Nile Valley, including a feasibility study for a fertilizer plant. Meanwhile, a $658 million (https://apo-opa.co/46cuea1) phosphoric acid complex is under construction in the New Valley governorate, spearheaded by a consortium of Egyptian and Chinese firms. Once complete, the plant will produce up to 900,000 tons annually.

Global interest in Egypt’s phosphate sector also continues to grow. Global petrochemicals firm Indorama is investing $500 million in a phosphate fertilizer facility in Ain Sokhna. Additionally, the Abu Tartour for Phosphoric Acid Company is developing a $573 million complex in the New Valley with a planned capacity of 250,000 tons per year. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with operations expected by 2028.

AMW will serve as a key platform to update stakeholders on these developments and connect global investors with lucrative investment opportunities across Egypt’s rapidly expanding mining industry.