Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, will speak at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference - Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders, taking place October 1-3. During the event, Minister Badawi will participate in the high-level Ministerial Forum, where he is expected to showcase emerging opportunities across Egypt’s mining industry.

Minister Badawi will also join the Strengthening Middle East and Africa Partnerships in Mining for Sustainable Growth panel. During the session, he is anticipated to outline how cooperation with Middle Eastern partners – such as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Haitham Mining Company – has strengthened the development of the Egyptian mining industry.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

The Minister’s participation comes as Egypt accelerates the rollout of a six-pillar mining strategy aimed at increasing the sector’s contribution to GDP growth from less than 1% to 6% by 2030. This strategy is underpinned by enhanced production across strategic sectors. Notably, the country strives to increase gold output to 800,000 ounces per annum by 2030. To achieve this goal, Minister Badawi held meetings with seismic survey firms - including the Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company, Metatek, Excalibur and Novia – in August 2025 to partner on the development of a national geological database. Egypt is also partnering with BRICS members to establish a joint geological platform focused on knowledge transfer, strategic mineral exploration and seismic studies. Under the leadership of Minister Badawi, the country has also inked exploration agreements with major players such as AngloGold Ashanti, Nubia Mines Company and Aton Resources.

At AMW 2025, Minister Badawi is also expected to outline a series of policy reforms designed to attract foreign investment. In early 2025, Egypt restructured the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority into the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority, thereby establishing an independent body with a mandate to streamline licensing and strengthen commercial operations. The launch of a pilot Track License Portal has also already reduced the average time to secure mining permits to just 20 days, showcasing Egypt’s commitment to fast-track industry expansion through increased cooperation with global investors. Under the leadership of Badawi, the country is also increasing engagement with global multilateral institutions, including the International Finance Corporation, to accelerate investment flow in the sector. In 2024, Egypt ranked as the largest recipient of funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, securing EUR 1.5 billion of the institution’s EUR 2.4 billion.

Amidst Egypt’s growing pipeline of projects, robust reforms and international partnerships, AMW 2025 offers a strategic platform for Minister Badawi to engage with global stakeholders and showcase the country’s burgeoning mining sector.