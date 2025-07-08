Egyptian authorities must unconditionally and immediately release anyone detained solely for expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amidst Israel’s ongoing genocide, including at least seven Egyptian nationals detained for expressing support for the Gaza March, Amnesty International said today. The organization is also calling on the authorities to investigate allegations of torture and other ill-treatment related to the arrests and deportations of international activists in connection with the planned solidarity march.

Hundreds of international activists travelled to Egypt in June to take part in a global march to the city of Rafah in a bid to break Israel’s illegal blockade on the occupied Gaza Strip, but Egyptian authorities responded by arresting scores of Egyptian and foreign nationals and deporting non-Egyptians.

Amnesty International documented the arbitrary detention, incommunicado detention, and ill-treatment of three Egyptians and five foreign nationals in connection with the Gaza March between 10 and 16 June. Amnesty International obtained a testimony that at least one Egyptian national was subjected to torture during their detention. The organization is calling for all those still being held solely for expressing solidarity with Palestinians to be unconditionally and immediately released, including those detained for expressing solidarity with Palestinians since October 2023.

“The world has seen a glimpse of the brutality that Egyptian authorities continue to inflict on dissidents. The arbitrary arrests and ill-treatment that these activists have been subjected to represents just a fraction of the ongoing repression faced by virtually anyone who expresses views not condoned by the government,” said Mahmoud Shalaby, Egypt and Libya Researcher at Amnesty International.

“It is unthinkable that Egyptian authorities are arresting and punishing activists for showing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza while Israel is committing genocide against them. Egypt’s authorities should instead be facilitating the right to peaceful assembly and expression, starting by releasing anyone arbitrarily detained for demonstrating in solidarity with Palestinians and investigating all allegations of torture and other ill-treatment.”

On 11 June, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement that foreign nationals must receive prior authorization to visit areas bordering Gaza through, among other means, submitting a request to Egyptian embassies. Organizers of the Gaza March told Amnesty International that they had submitted authorization requests to over 30 Egyptian embassies abroad, approximately two and a half months ahead of the march’s scheduled date. Embassy officials informed them that the requests had been forwarded to authorities in Cairo, but the organizers never received a response.

Egyptian security forces later shut down the march by arresting Egyptian and foreign activists upon their arrival at the airport, from hotels or at checkpoints on the way to Rafah, before deporting hundreds of non-Egyptians.

Arbitrary detention and torture or other ill-treatment of Egyptian nationals

According to a lawyer at the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF), between 10 and 12 June 2025, security forces arrested three Egyptian nationals (two men and one woman) from their homes in Cairo and al-Sharkia governorates. The three were part of a Telegram group that supported the Gaza March.

Upon their arrest, they were reportedly held in incommunicado detention at undisclosed National Security Agency (NSA) facilities for periods ranging from nine to ten days. NSA agents then brought the three to the Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP) in Cairo on 21, 22, and 23 June.

SSSP prosecutors accused them of charges including “joining a terrorist group [the Muslim Brotherhood],” “publishing false news,” and “funding a terrorist group,” according to the ECRF lawyer. Prosecutors then ordered their pretrial detention for 15 days pending investigations.

During the SSSP questioning, one of the men said that NSA agents had subjected him to electric shocks on his hands and a sensitive part of his body, and beat him with kicks and slaps to the face. The other man told the prosecutor that NSA agents beat him and forced him to strip naked. These acts constitute ill-treatment and may amount to torture.

In June, SSSP prosecutors questioned four other Egyptian nationals (three men and one woman) and ordered their detention for 15 days in connection with the same charges pending the same case, according to ECRF’s lawyer.

Arbitrary arrest and ill-treatment of foreign nationals

Amnesty International spoke to five foreign nationals who had travelled to attend the Gaza March including Stefanie Crisostomo, a Croatian-Peruvian activist, and Saif Abukeshek, a Spanish national and the Gaza March spokesperson. They told Amnesty that Egyptian police subjected them to severe beatings and other acts of violence when they arrested them. They also said that they had been held in incommunicado detention in police stations, NSA facilities, and Cairo Airport.

Crisostomo told Amnesty International that on 14 June, plain-clothed NSA agents arrested her and her husband at a hotel in Cairo without providing any reason or allowing them to contact their embassies or anyone else after confiscating their phones. They were then transferred to an undisclosed security facility, where police detained her French husband for 30 hours, while transferring Stefanie to Cairo Airport. At the airport, she refused to be deported until the police released her husband. The police then handcuffed her and grabbed her arms tightly, causing bruising. Amnesty International reviewed photographs of her arms in which the bruises are clearly visible and is concerned that this may amount to ill-treatment.

One of the other foreign nationals, who chose not to disclose his nationality, said that on 13 June police arrested him, along with approximately 15 others, at a checkpoint in Ismailia Governorate on their way to Rafah. During the arrest, police beat him with batons, striking him on his face and neck. He said that during the arrest, one of the police officers attempted to put their finger in his anus. Police took the group to an Ismailia police station and detained them until the following morning, before transferring him to Cairo Airport for deportation.

The two other men, both Norwegians, as well as Saif said that on 16 June, plain-clothed police arrested them at a coffee shop in Cairo without showing a warrant. The police then blindfolded them and drove them to an undisclosed security facility in an unmarked van. NSA officers questioned the two Norwegian men, while still blindfolded and handcuffed, about the number of participants in the Gaza March, their identities, and their accommodation. One of the men told Amnesty International that when he refused to answer, an NSA agent slapped him twice on the face and kneed him in the chest. According to the man, the blow caused a minor rib fracture.

The second man said that when he refused to answer certain questions an NSA agent slapped him on the face and kicked him in the chest.

Saif Abukeshek said that police deliberately slammed his body into walls and doors while moving him between different rooms at the facility, blindfolded and handcuffed with his hands behind his back. “I could clearly hear them laughing at me crashing into the walls,” he said.

The three were later transferred to Cairo Airport to be deported after spending between two to 25 hours at the facility. None of the four men were allowed at any point to contact their embassy or anyone else to inform them about their arrest, until their deportation.