President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, will witness tomorrow, Wednesday, via video conference, a historic event marking the installation of the reactor pressure vessel for the first nuclear unit, in addition to signing the nuclear fuel procurement order. This represents a pivotal step in the completion progress of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant project.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that this event coincides with Egypt's celebration of the fifth annual anniversary of Nuclear Energy Day, which Egypt organizes every year on November 19th, to commemorate the signing of the governmental agreement between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Russian Federation for the construction and operation of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant. This is considered a symbolic day for the launch of Egypt's peaceful nuclear program.

The participation of President El-Sisi and President Putin in this significant event demonstrates the strength of the strategic relations between the two countries. It represents a continuation of the path of fruitful bilateral cooperation through massive projects that have left a clear mark on the course of development. This started with the construction of the High Dam in the 1960s and culminated in the national project to establish the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant.

The President is scheduled to deliver a speech on this event.