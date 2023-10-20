The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two presidents followed up on coordination efforts regarding developments in the Gaza Strip. They reviewed the ongoing efforts to mobilize the international community towards a unified position to advance calm and de-escalation.

The Turkish president expressed his appreciation for Egypt's role in coordinating humanitarian efforts and promoting the path of peace. The two presidents stressed the rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands, as well as the necessity of sustaining the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in a sustainable manner, while emphasizing the importance of the solidarity of the international community to permanently end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, based on the two-state solution in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.

