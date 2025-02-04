Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi and His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa underscored the depth and robustness of relations between the two countries and their peoples, stressing the need to further strengthen ties across all areas, including the economic and investment sectors.

The call focused on regional developments. President Sisi reviewed efforts exerted to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, including the exchange of hostages and detainees, and the delivery of humanitarian aid and relief into the sector to alleviate the unprecedented humanitarian crisis endured by the people of Gaza. The President reiterated the crucial importance of rebuilding the Gaza Strip and the imperative for a unified Arab stance to reinforce the achievement of lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

For his part, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa commended Egypt's pivotal role in the mediation efforts that led to the ceasefire agreement. He affirmed the necessity of fully implementing the agreement and the inevitability of starting a political process conducive to a permanent peace agreement realizing the desired stability in the region.

The two leaders also discussed developments in Syria, Lebanon, Libya, and Sudan, and concurred on the need to work towards achieving stability in these countries and avoiding conflicts.