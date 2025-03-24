Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the credential letters of 23 new ambassadors to the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Ambassador of the Dominican Republic H.E. Mrs. Ysset Caridad Román Maldonado
Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya H.E. Mr. Fredrick Otieno Outa
Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany H.E. Mr. Jürgen Schulz
Ambassador of the Republic of Finland H.E. Ms. Riikka Eela
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium S.E. Dr. Bart De Groof
Ambassador of Canada H.E. Mr. Ulric Shannon
Ambassador of Malaysia H.E. Dato' Mohd Tarid Bin Sufian
Ambassador of the Union of Myanmar H.E. Mr. Kyaw Tin Shein
Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria H.E. Mr. Mohamed Sofiane Berrah
Ambassador of the European Union H.E. Ms. Angelina Eichhorst
Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation S.E. M. Andreas Baum
Ambassador of the Republic of Panama H.E. Mr. Ricardo Isaza Ramírez
Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia H.E. Mr. Armen Sargsyan
Ambassador of the Argentine Republic H.E. Mr. Holger Federico Martinsen
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand H.E. Mr. Thanawat Sirikul
Ambassador of the Central African Republic S.E. M. Guy Rodrigue Gambi
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan H.E. Mr. Askar Zhengis
Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan H.E. Mr. Kuol Nyok Kuol
Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka H.E. Mr. Appuhamige Sisira Kumara Senavirathne
Ambassador of the Republic of Chad S.E. M. Mahamat Abdelkerim Hanno
Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea S.E. M. Amadeo Efa Mba Nchama
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden H.E. Mr. Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt
Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba H.E. Mr. Alexander Pellicer Moraga
The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them success in carrying out their duties in Egypt. The President stressed Egypt's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with their respective countries in various fields, and emphasized the importance of continued communication, coordination, and consultation on various regional and international issues of common interest.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.