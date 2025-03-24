Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the credential letters of 23 new ambassadors to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Ambassador of the Dominican Republic H.E. Mrs. Ysset Caridad Román Maldonado

Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya H.E. Mr. Fredrick Otieno Outa

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany H.E. Mr. Jürgen Schulz

Ambassador of the Republic of Finland H.E. Ms. Riikka Eela

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium S.E. Dr. Bart De Groof

Ambassador of Canada H.E. Mr. Ulric Shannon

Ambassador of Malaysia H.E. Dato' Mohd Tarid Bin Sufian

Ambassador of the Union of Myanmar H.E. Mr. Kyaw Tin Shein

Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria H.E. Mr. Mohamed Sofiane Berrah

Ambassador of the European Union H.E. Ms. Angelina Eichhorst

Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation S.E. M. Andreas Baum

Ambassador of the Republic of Panama H.E. Mr. Ricardo Isaza Ramírez

Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia H.E. Mr. Armen Sargsyan

Ambassador of the Argentine Republic H.E. Mr. Holger Federico Martinsen

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand H.E. Mr. Thanawat Sirikul

Ambassador of the Central African Republic S.E. M. Guy Rodrigue Gambi

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan H.E. Mr. Askar Zhengis

Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan H.E. Mr. Kuol Nyok Kuol

Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka H.E. Mr. Appuhamige Sisira Kumara Senavirathne

Ambassador of the Republic of Chad S.E. M. Mahamat Abdelkerim Hanno

Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea S.E. M. Amadeo Efa Mba Nchama

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden H.E. Mr. Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt

Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba H.E. Mr. Alexander Pellicer Moraga

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them success in carrying out their duties in Egypt. The President stressed Egypt's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with their respective countries in various fields, and emphasized the importance of continued communication, coordination, and consultation on various regional and international issues of common interest.