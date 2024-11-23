Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Mr. Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, and his accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Eng. Hassan El-Khatib.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's development efforts, with a focus on key projects in the infrastructure, industry, and agriculture sectors. The President also highlighted the significant investment opportunities offered by these projects.

The President of the World Economic Forum commended Egypt’s substantial steps in adopting economic reforms and attracting investments, noting the Forum's interest in highlighting Egypt's successful experience in this field.

President El-Sisi emphasized the importance of shared cooperation and the encouragement of foreign private sector investment in Egypt's priority sectors, including industry, sustainable energy, telecommunications, digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and transportation.

Mr. Brende listened to President El-Sisi’s views on achieving peace and stability in the Middle East, the negative impact of the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, and the risks and consequences of further escalation, particularly on the global economic situation and the aspirations of the region's peoples for development and prosperity.

In this context, the importance of an immediate ceasefire was underscored, alongside the urgent need to begin a political process that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. This was emphasized as the key to restoring stability in the region and strengthening the path to development.