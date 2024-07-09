Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, William Burns. The meeting was also attended by Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the CIA Director conveyed U.S. President Joe Biden’s greetings to President El-Sisi as well as his appreciation for the strategic partnership between the two countries. President El-Sisi confirmed the continuation of consultations and coordination between Egypt and the U.S. for the sake of regional and international security and stability.

The meeting focused on regional developments. Discussions tackled the latest in joint efforts to reach an agreement on a ceasefire and calm in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi confirmed Egypt’s firm position in rejection of the ongoing military operations in the sector. The President reiterated the importance for the international community to assume its responsibility to end the war, ensure unfettered access for humanitarian aid and relief into Gaza in adequate and sufficient quantities to mitigate the catastrophic humanitarian situation endured by the Palestinians in the sector. President El-Sisi emphasized the critical need to take earnest and effective steps to prevent the expansion of the geography of the conflict, stressing the inevitability of enforcing the two-state solution as part of a just and comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian issue.

Mr. Burns valued Egypt’s efforts to reach a ceasefire and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. He underscored his country’s appreciation of Egypt’s wise and responsible positions, which strongly push toward establishing peace, security and development, regionally and internationally.