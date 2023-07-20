Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with representatives and senior officials from the Chinese company, Wuhuan Engineering Co. and the Italian company, Ballestra. The meeting was held in the presence of Chairman of the Financial Affairs Authority of the Armed Forces, General Ahmed El-Shazly, Director General of the National Service Projects Organization of the Armed Forces Major General Walid Abul Magd, Chairman of the Board of Directors of El-Nasr Company For Intermediate Chemicals, Major General Ihab Abdel Samie and Chairman&Managing Director of Petrojet, Eng. Waleed lotfy Hamed.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the meeting discussed the ongoing cooperation with the Chinese and Italian companies to immediately begin the establishment of the third industrial fertilizer production complex in Ain Sokhna, which complements the successful establishment and operation of the industrial complexes of phosphate and composite fertilizers.

During the meeting, the President commended the ongoing cooperation with the two companies, in light of Egypt's outstanding friendly relations with both China and Italy. He directed that the fertilizer production system be developed at the local level, which is one of the most important inputs affecting agricultural production and food security. The President explained that the State was working tirelessly to build a genuine and sophisticated industrial base in various industrial fields, particularly those related to food security and vital sectors, in view of the growing international challenges. The President further stressed the continuation of efforts to localize the industry and deepen Egypt's domestic industrialization, particularly through the transfer of knowledge, technology and expertise, building on the advanced productive and operational capacities of major foreign companies worldwide.