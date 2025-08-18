Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The meeting was attended by Head of the General Intelligence Services Major General Hassan Rashad and Head of Qatar’s State Security Khalfan bin Ali bin Khalfan Al Kaabi.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the Qatari prime minister conveyed to the President the greetings of the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, stressing the Qatari leadership's keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields, based on the importance the Qatari government accords to consolidating relations between the two countries, particularly supporting joint investment projects, so as to fulfill the aspirations of the two peoples. President El-Sisi expressed his deep appreciation to His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar, stressing the shared will to advance bilateral relations to broader horizons, in line with the aspirations of the two peoples, and in keeping pace with current regional and international challenges.

Both sides affirmed the utmost importance that both Egypt and Qatar attach to their ongoing efforts, in coordination with the United States, to reach an agreement that guarantees an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, allows the urgent and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid, and secures the release of hostages and captives. This is while confirming the categorical rejection of the military reoccupation of the Strip and any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land. The President and the Prime Minister of Qatar stressed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, represents the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, President El-Sisi confirmed the need to immediately begin the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip after a ceasefire is achieved, and to prepare for the Cairo international reconstruction conference, in cooperation with the Palestinian government and the United Nations.

Views were aligned on the importance of intensifying joint efforts to find political and peaceful solutions to the crises facing a number of countries in the region. Both sides confirmed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of those countries and the need to continue consultation and coordination between Egypt and Qatar to serve common interests and enhance regional security and stability.