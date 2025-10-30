Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Also present at the meeting were Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Eng. Hassan El Khatib. From the Kuwaiti side, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Subaih Abdulaziz Abdul Mohsen Al-Mukhaizeem, Undersecretary of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Managing Director and member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) Sheikh Saoud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt Ghanem Saqr Ali Al-Ghanem and Assistant Director General for Investment Operations at Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Humoud Al-Sabah were present.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi welcomed the Kuwaiti prime minister and stressed the deep strategic relations Egypt and Kuwait share, and the historical ties that unite the two peoples. The President conveyed his greetings to the Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and noted the Amir’s continuous efforts to achieve development and prosperity in the State of Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti prime minister also conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to President El-Sisi, lauded the noticeable development in Egyptian-Kuwaiti relations across all levels and stressed the State of Kuwait’s interest to further deepen the historical cooperation between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah congratulated the President on the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which embodies Egypt’s civilizational status and ancient history, and expressed his country’s appreciation for the important role played by the Egyptian community in Kuwait, which has made and continues to make contributions to many aspects of life in Kuwait, especially in the sectors of health and education.

The meeting touched on ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and elevate them to broader horizons that meet the aspirations of both peoples and serve their common interests. Both sides agreed to continue following up on the outcomes of the President's state visit to Kuwait in April 2025, and to build on the agreements reached during that visit, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, with emphasis on sectors of mutual priority. President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's welcome of Kuwaiti investments in all sectors and emphasized the state's commitment to removing any obstacles and providing all the necessary facilitations for the success of Kuwaiti investors in Egypt.

The meeting also touched on regional developments. The Kuwaiti prime minister expressed his country’s appreciation for the pivotal role Egypt plays in consolidating the foundations of security and stability in the region, lauding its tireless efforts in reaching an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The importance of the full implementation of the agreement and the commencement of the reconstruction process in the Strip was emphasized in this context.