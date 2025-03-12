Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Mr. Sherif Fathy, Managing Director of the United Media Services Company UMS Mr. Tarek Makhlouf, and board member of the company Mr. Mohamed Al-Saadi.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting tackled the arrangements and organizational aspects related to the upcoming celebration for the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in July 2025. The President was briefed on the proposed ideas for achieving the objectives of the celebration. The activities that will take place during the event were also reviewed, aiming to optimally utilize them within the framework of efforts to develop the overall Egyptian tourism system and to highlight the contributions of the Egyptian civilization and its pivotal role throughout history in building the global cultural heritage. This is in addition to increasing the number of tourists visiting Egypt, in line with the country's natural and cultural assets.

The meeting also addressed the promotional plan for the opening celebration and the ongoing coordination with the private sector to launch promotional and marketing campaigns in hotels and tourist resorts. The museum represents an ideal opportunity to enjoy an integrated experience that combines the essence of ancient Egyptian history with the latest museum display technologies.

In this regard, the President emphasized the importance of exerting every effort and intensifying preparations to ensure that the event befits the status and history of Egypt, without burdening the state’s budget, as the Grand Egyptian Museum is considered one of the largest cultural and civilizational landmarks in the world.

The President also stressed the importance of leveraging the momentum associated with the opening celebration of the Grand Egyptian Museum to promote Egypt's tourist destinations in general.