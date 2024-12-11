Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Irish President Michael Higgins, commencing his official visit to the Republic of Ireland, the last leg of his European tour that also included Denmark and Norway.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that upon arriving at the official residence of the President of Ireland, President El-Sisi signed the VIP visitor's guestbook.

During the meeting between the two presidents, President El-Sisi stressed the need to continue strengthening relations between Egypt and Ireland in all areas of common interest, as well as increasing trade and investments by organizing visits by trade missions between the two countries. This is in addition to increasing the engagement of Irish companies in the Egyptian market, which provides great opportunities and facilitations in various sectors. Measures taken by Egypt to achieve economic reform, comprehensive development, and to attract foreign investments were reviewed.

The meeting also discussed the situation in the Middle East,as well as Egypt's role in mediating to reach a ceasefire, exchange hostages, and implement access to humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without conditions or obstacles. The Irish president praised Egypt's continuous and tireless efforts to calm the situation and support the Palestinian issue. President El-Sisi expressed appreciation for the positive Irish positions towards the Palestinian issue and developments in the region, especially the war in Gaza and Lebanon and the situation in Syria. There was agreement on the need to expand international recognition of the Palestinian state in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions, so as to ensure achieving peace, restoring stability, and responding to the aspirations of the peoples of the region for peace and prosperity.

Concluding the meeting, President El-Sisi invited the Irish president to visit Egypt and participate in the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum.