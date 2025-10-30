Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, and Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Osman Saleh Mohammed.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that commencing the meeting, President El-Sisi welcomed President Afwerki, lauding his visit to Egypt and his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

President El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's pride in the deep-rooted strategic relations with Eritrea. The President underscored his keenness on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, particularly in the economic and investment sectors, in a way that supports President Afwerki's efforts to advance national development, and aligns with what was agreed upon during President El-Sisi’s historic visit to the Eritrean capital, Asmara, in October 2024.

During the meeting, the two Presidents exchanged views on regional developments. President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's firm commitment to supporting Eritrea's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

For his part, President Afwerki expressed his deep appreciation for Egypt’s role, led by President El-Sisi, in consolidating stability and advancing development efforts in the Horn of Africa and East Africa region. He welcomed the expansion of economic cooperation with Egypt and the strengthening of bilateral coordination with regard to international and regional issues of mutual interest.

President El-Sisi and President Afwerki also focused on developments in the Horn of Africa region. They affirmed the convergence of views between the two countries on ways to end the war in Sudan. President El-Sisi and the Eritrean President stressed the necessity to support national state institutions, first and foremost the Sudanese Armed Forces, and to reject any attempts to establish parallel entities.

In this context, President El-Sisi highlighted Egypt’s efforts within the framework of the Quartet Mechanism, with seeks to end the war and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Sudanese people. The President emphasized Egypt's commitment to working with the partners to ensure Sudan's unity, territorial integrity, and the preservation of its national sovereignty.

The meeting also addressed the latest developments in Somalia. The two Presidents reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to what was stated in the Joint Trilateral Statement issued during the Summit between the leaders of Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia in Asmara, October 2024. The statement underscored the need to respect the fundamental principles of international law, particularly the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Somalia and all countries in the region.

The two leaders also emphasized the importance of coordinating joint efforts to achieve regional stability and strengthen the capabilities of Somali state institutions to confront internal and external challenges. They also reiterated the importance of enhancing cooperation to ensure the security of the Red Sea, and preventing any impact on navigation in this vital waterway. The President stressed the necessity to intensify coordination between Egypt and Eritrea, as well as with the neighboring Arab and African countries, to contribute to consolidating security and stability in this important region.