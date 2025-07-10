Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the Premier of the State Council of China, Li Qiang, in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, along with several ministers and senior officials from both sides.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that the Premier of the State Council of China conveyed the greetings of the Chinese president to President El-Sisi. He also emphasized that President El-Sisi is a dear friend of China and is always warmly welcomed in Beijing. He expressed China's pride in having close relations with Egypt, which are built on a long history of strategic partnership, mutual respect, and common interests. The Premier noted the rapid development in bilateral relations and the close coordination between the two countries on both regional and international levels, appreciating Egypt's pivotal role as a cornerstone of stability in the Middle East.

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's commitment to enhancing cooperation with China in various areas of mutual interest and working to activate the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, especially with the upcoming celebration, to be held in 2026, of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and China.

President El-Sisi lauded the contributions of Chinese companies to implementing development projects in Egypt and expressed the country's interest in attracting more Chinese investments, particularly in the sectors of new and renewable energy and electric vehicle manufacturing. This is in addition to enhancing the flow of Chinese tourism and strengthening cooperation in the manufacturing and development fields in general.

President El-Sisi also expressed Egypt's interest in continuing coordination with China on the issue of debt swaps and the effective and efficient implementation of related agreements.

Views were exchanged on regional and international developments. Both sides stressed the importance of underpinning the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, and resuming the diplomatic path to resolve the crisis through peaceful means. Both parties also underscored the necessity of reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensuring the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, and the importance of reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.