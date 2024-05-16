On the sidelines of the 33rd Arab League Summit in the Bahraini capital, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting tackled ways to foster closer cooperation between the two countries, in line with their peoples’ aspirations for stability and development.

President El-Sisi and His Majesty King Abdullah II focused on the current situation in the Gaza Strip and the catastrophic conditions endured by the Palestinians in the sector as a result of the persistent Israeli aggression for over seven months, which were further aggravated by the Israeli military hostilities in the Palestinian city of Rafah. President El-Sisi and His Majesty King Abdullah II underscored the fundamentals of their two countries, namely demanding an immediate and lasting ceasefire, providing urgent and full access for humanitarian aid and relief into Gaza, and categorically rejecting the forced displacement of the Palestinians and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause. They also reiterated the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities toward the recognition of a Palestinian State, along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, which will contribute to reinforcing the two-state solution and to restoring the Palestinian right.