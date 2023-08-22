Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Mr. Ayman Al-Safadi. The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, and Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting tackled the close relations between Egypt and Jordan. He noted that the two sides expressed satisfaction at the level of the ongoing coordination between the two countries and stressed the need to further strengthen economic relations and increase trade, to be commensurate with the level of the political relations and historical bonds the two peoples share.
During the meeting, views were exchanged on the developments in the Middle East peace process and the ongoing coordination between Egypt and Jordan in this regard. The two sides emphasized the importance of continuing to work to strengthen international efforts to settle the Palestinian crisis, based on the fundamentals and terms of reference of international legitimacy.