Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with President of Iraq, Abdul Latif Rashid, on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi and Iraq’s President expressed contentment at the level of the two countries’ relations. They lauded the recent progress in their cooperation at the bilateral level, as well as the trilateral level with Jordan, confirming that this momentum contributes to connecting the two countries’ interests and to boosting their joint benefits. President El-Sisi and President Rashid looked forward to strengthening economic cooperation, in light of the economic crises in the region. President El-Sisi underscored Egypt’s support for the stability of Iraq and for safeguarding its unity and territorial integrity, commending its counter-terrorism efforts.

The two Presidents stressed the importance of joint coordination to reinforce stability in the Middle East and enhance regional cohesion amidst the current turmoil. The meeting also discussed Egypt’s efforts to reach calm in Gaza and provide access for humanitarian aid. President El-Sisi and Iraq’s President warned against the negative repercussions of the ongoing Israeli hostilities in the Gaza Strip and its military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah.