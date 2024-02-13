Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William J. Burns, in the presence of the Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service Major General Abbas Kamel.
The Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor,Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting confirmed the strong Egyptian-U.S. strategic partnership. Mr. Burns conveyed U.S. President Biden's greetings to President El-Sisi and expressed his appreciation for Egypt's tireless efforts to advance calm in the Gaza Strip, reach a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages. This is in addition to its continuous pivotal role in providing and delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the crisis.
The meeting reviewed the developments of the current situation. Both sides confirmed the continuation of consultation and coordination to achieve a ceasefire, protect civilians, and effectuate the two-state solution, so as to enhance efforts to establish security and stability in the region.