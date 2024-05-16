Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, stated that President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's commitment to the unity and stability of Yemen, while supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at resolving the Yemeni crisis politically. The President reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast support for legitimacy, represented by the Presidential Leadership Council and the legitimate Yemeni government. This stance was appreciated by the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, who commended Egypt's support for his country at the political and humanitarian levels.

During the meeting, President El-Sisi and Dr. Al-Alimi were keen on consulting over the current developments in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden regions. They emphasized the necessity to strengthen efforts to resolve the Gaza crisis and subsequently reduce the current tensions, which would reflect on the situation in the Red Sea. The two sides also underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation among Red Sea riparian states, given their pivotal interest in the stability of the region and maritime security in this strategic passage.