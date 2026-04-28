This morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conducted an inspection tour of the construction works for the Pyramids Station project in Giza Governorate. This project is part of the first phase of the Metro Line 4.

Upon his arrival at the project site, the President was received by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Transport Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, Giza Governor Dr. Ahmed El-Ansary, as well as Japan’s Ambassador to Cairo Iwai Fumio, Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) office in Egypt Mr. Ebisawa Yo, and representatives of the Egyptian companies implementing the project.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that President El-Sisi began his tour by inspecting the tunnel boring machine. The President then listened to a briefing by Chairman of the National Authority for Tunnels Dr. Tarek Goueily, regarding Metro Line 4 and the Pyramids Station project, which is part of its first phase and is scheduled to open in the first half of 2028. Dr. Goueily explained that Line 4 will serve as a key link connecting 6th of October City and New Cairo to the Greater Cairo Metro network. It will also provide transportation services to densely populated areas such as Haram, Faisal, Omraneya, Giza, Nasr City, Al-Azhar University, and New Cairo. He noted that the line is expected to carry around 2 million passengers daily and will integrate with the 6th of October Monorail.

Following inspecting the tunnel boring machine, the President pressed the start button to signal the resumption of excavation. The President then observed the machine after it had completed drilling the final section of the tunnel between the “Hadayek Al-Ashgar” and “Pyramids” stations, spanning 6.35 kilometers. Furthermore, the President inspected part of the prepared tunnel.

President El-Sisi also listened to an explanation from the Minister of Transport of the stages of tunnel preparation, including the installation of concrete segments, railway tracks, signaling systems, and electrical connections, as well as updates on the implementation of Metro Line 4 and the comprehensive plan by the Ministry of Transport to establish a network of sustainable green mass transit.

President El-Sisi directed continuous follow-up on the construction works of the Cairo Metro project, particularly the first phase of Line 4. The President emphasized the need for swift completion, adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety, and compliance with the implementation timeline. The President also stressed the importance of linking high-density population centers to an environmentally friendly mass transit network