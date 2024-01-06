President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has sent a cable to greet His Holiness Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St Mark, on the occasion of celebrating Christmas.

The text reads:

" Your Holiness Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St Mark,

On the occasion of celebrating Coptic Christmas, it is my pleasure to convey to Your Holiness and to all our Coptic brothers my heartfelt greetings and sincere wishes for a Merry Christmas, asking Allah to return it with all goodness and happiness.

I seize this pleasant occasion to praise the strength of cohesion and interconnectedness between the people of Egypt , both Muslims and Copts, in our journey towards the desired future of this dear country. Egypt is the cradle of divine messages, which has been and will remain to be a source of pride for this great country throughout history.

Our message to the current and future generations is that our national unity is our main pillar for development and progress, and the cohesion of the national fabric of this great people is its protective shield and impenetrable fortress. The nation needs the concerted efforts of all its people as it embarks on development and construction for a better and brighter tomorrow for our children.

I ask Allah Almighty to protect Egypt and its people, and to bless it with lasting security, progress, and prosperity.

As the new year begins, I wish our Coptic brothers and sisters a year full of success and prosperity in which their hopes and ambitions are fulfilled, and for our dear Egypt and all its people more prosperity, progress and prosperity".

President El-Sisi also greeted the Coptic expatriates, conveyed by the Egyptian embassies and consulates around the world, in which he expressed his sincere and heartfelt greetings on this occasion and his sincere wishes for success and prosperity, and for our dear Egypt and all its people for continued progress, progress and prosperity.