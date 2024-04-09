Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. President El-Sisi extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, expressing his sincere wishes for Algeria and its people for continued prosperity and development. The Algerian President appreciated the generous gesture, expressing his wishes for Egypt, its leadership, and people for goodness, stability, and progress.

